BALTIMORE - A person was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a home caught fire in South Baltimore.

#BCFD responded to the 4100blk of 6th St. to a 2 story wood frame semi detached dwelling w/ fire showing 2nd floors.1 civilian transported. At this time there are no other injuries to report & the cause of the fire is under investigation.



Working Fire 35-52🔥 pic.twitter.com/PIiJ3AKFyU — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 20, 2023

Firefighters said when they responded to the home in the 4100 block of 6th Street, fire was showing from both floors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.