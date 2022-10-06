Perry Hall High School enacted lockout after student assaulted outside school, police say

BALTIMORE -- Perry Hall High School was briefly on a lockout Thursday after an assault outside of the school, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded at 1:50 p.m. to the back area of the school for the assault, and a student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A lockout is different from a lockdown in that the perceived threat is outside of the school.

Students left the school safely after the lockout, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. It is unclear if the person injured is affiliated with the school.