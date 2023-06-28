Watch CBS News
Pasadena senior activity center temporarily closed due to fire at facility

BALTIMORE - A senior activity center in Anne Arundel County was evacuated Wednesday because of a fire.

No one was hurt in the fire at the Pasadena Senior Activity Center, but there were damages to the facility.

The facility will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Damage assessment and evaluations are ongoing and a plan to reopen is being discussed, officials said.

Members are encouraged to visit other centers for available programming while the Pasadena Senior Activity Center is temporarily closed. 

The Pasadena Senior Activity Center is one of eight senior activity centers operated by the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities. 

First published on June 28, 2023 / 7:37 PM

