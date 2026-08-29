Baltimore County Police request public's help identifying suspect tied to early morning Parkville shooting

Baltimore County police are requesting the public's help in apprehending a suspect tied to an early-morning Parkville shooting on Saturday.

According to officers, the incident took place in the unit block of Solar Circle in Parkville at 4:10 a.m.

After receiving reports of a shooting, police responded to the scene and found an adult male who had been shot in the lower body.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say there is no known threat to the community.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim know each other and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-887-4636.