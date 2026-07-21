School bus from Maryland School for the Blind crashes through building, 4 taken to hospital

Baltimore County firefighters and police were on scene Tuesday after a school bus carrying students from the Maryland School for the Blind slammed into a building, landing completely inside.

Two children and two adults were taken to the hospital with what the fire department called minor injuries. Eight more people were evaluated on the scene and were not taken to the hospital.

It happened after 2 p.m. on Harford Road in Parkville.

The Baltimore County Fire Department shared photos from the crash, which also appeared to have involved a sedan.

A school bus crashed into a storefront in Parkville. Baltimore County Fire Department

Following the crash, the school bus came to a stop inside the building located at 7816 Harford Road. The bus was completely inside the front of the building.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, no one was trapped during the crash.

Multiple people were evacuated, firefighters said.

Police said drivers can expect road closures along Harford Road near Taylor Ave.