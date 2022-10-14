Parent of Parkville student smashed bus windows after verbal altercation with driver, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A parent of a Parkville elementary school student tried to board a school bus Thursday after a verbal altercation with the driver and ended up smashing two windows after the doors were locked, officials said.

The driver locked the doors before the parent could get on the bus. The parent then hit the windows, shattering two, according to Julie Henn, chair of the Baltimore County Board of Education.

"Show some grace to your bus drivers please and thank them. This is the abuse they have to deal with on a regular basis," Henn wrote in a Facebook post. "And yet, the majority still show up to drive our children every day - because they love our kids. I don't know how they do it."

Baltimore County police said officers responded to Pleasant Plains Elementary School in Parkville about 8:30 a.m. to investigate an incident of destruction of property.

Pleasant Plains' school resource officer is investigating the incident, police said.

Henn said the parents and guardians of children on the bus were notified about the incident.

"The safety of our students is our top priority, and such threatening and disruptive behaviors will not be tolerated," she said. "Parents are not allowed to board our buses for any reason. (Don't even think about it.)"