Recall issued for oysters sold in Maryland and 15 other states due to salmonella

Oysters harvested in Virginia and sold in Maryland have been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Little Wicomico Oyster Company, of Virginia, harvested the oysters from the Little Wicomico River between Sept. 18 and Oct. 8. The oysters were then sold to restaurants and retailers in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

The Little Wicomico River flows into the Chesapeake Bay at the Potomac River, along the Virginia-Maryland border.

The oysters were sold in Maryland, as well as California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 27 illnesses and five hospitalizations from the outbreak.

The Virginia Department of Health temporarily closed the Little Wicomico River to shellfish harvesting, and the Little Wicomico Oyster Company has stopped harvesting from the impacted area.

The FDA noted that oysters harvested from other areas in Virginia are not affected by the recall.

Next steps

Consumers should not eat the recalled oysters, and restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell them.

Any potentially contaminated products should be disposed of, and businesses should contact their distributors so the products can be destroyed.

The FDA warns that foods contaminated with salmonella may still look, smell and taste normal.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers should also clean and sanitize any containers or surfaces that may have come in contact with the oysters.

Salmonella symptoms

Anyone experiencing symptoms of salmonella is urged to contact their health care provider.

The most common symptoms include fever, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Symptoms typically appear within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product, and they can last four to seven days.