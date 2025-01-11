Watch CBS News
Overnight stabbing in Towson leaves two injured

BALTIMORE - An overnight stabbing in Towson leaves two men injured, according to Baltimore County police. 

Around 12:35 a.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of East Chesapeake Avenue for reports of a stabbing. 

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from several lacerations that appeared to be non-life threatening. 

Both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

According to Baltimore County police, the incident was a targeted attack after a fight broke out at the location and there is no immediate danger to the public. 

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WJZ CBS Baltimore for updates. 

