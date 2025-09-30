$2.8 million will be used to build new parks, trails in Baltimore

Nearly $2.8 million in federal funding will be used to expand access to parks and trails in Baltimore, a group of Maryland lawmakers announced Tuesday.

The city will receive $1.5 million to build an ADA-accessible shoreline trail and picnic area in South Baltimore's Reedbird Park. Another $1.3 million will be used to create a contiguous park in East Baltimore, from Johnston Square to Broadway East.

"We want all Baltimoreans to have access to safe, beautiful outdoor spaces—especially in areas like South Baltimore, which have suffered from disinvestment for decades," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.

The funding was announced by Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, and Congressman Kweisi Mfume.

"These federal funds will make it even more possible for children to play, organizations to gather, and residents to enjoy the great outdoors in South and East Baltimore," Mfume said.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of the Interior's Land and Water Conservation Fund, which receives $900 million annually. The permanent funding was authorized by the Great American Outdoor Act, which passed in 2020.

"Access to public parks and trails makes our communities stronger and healthier," Sen. Van Hollen said. "Through the Great American Outdoors Act, we are continuing to invest in our local parks, connect neighborhoods, and provide more opportunities for Baltimoreans to enjoy all the City has to offer."

Funding outdoor spaces across Maryland

This year alone, Maryland has received millions of dollars in funding to support outdoor recreation spaces like playgrounds and parks.

In June, the state Board of Public Works approved $3.2 million in grants to upgrade outdoor facilities in the state. In Baltimore County, nearly $1.3 million was given to update the Miami Beach Park trail system.

In September, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) distributed $12 million in grant funding to enhance recreational spaces across the state.

The DNR also distributed funding from the Outdoor Equity Grant to support outdoor recreation activities for underserved communities, including funding for youth in Baltimore and Spanish-speaking families. In its first year, the program distributed $27,000 in grants.