Out-of-state drivers owe Maryland nearly $820M in unpaid tolls and fees

Out-of-state drivers owe Maryland nearly $820 million in unpaid tolls and fees, according to a recent audit by the state's Department of Legislative Services.

More than 80% of that amount has been unpaid for more than a year. Approximately $385 million in unpaid tolls and fees has been outstanding for more than three years.

Drivers from Virginia had the most unpaid tolls and penalties, followed by those from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida.

"Our audit disclosed that MDTA did not take available actions to collect unpaid tolls and penalties incurred by out-of-state vehicles," the report stated.

The review found that while the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) sent registered owners of out-of-state vehicles notices about unpaid tolls and assessed penalties, it did not take other available steps to collect the money owed.

The audit also found that MDTA did not enter into reciprocity agreements with other states, as allowed under state law. Those agreements could allow Maryland to take actions such as suspending an out-of-state motorist's vehicle registration if tolls remain unpaid.

The Department of Legislative Services recommended that MDTA take additional steps to enforce the collection of unpaid tolls and penalties from out-of-state motorists.

Those recommendations include entering into reciprocity agreements with other states, contracting with a third-party collection agency and requesting approval from the Department of Budget and Management to refer unpaid tolls to the Central Collection Unit.