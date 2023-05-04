Orioles win seventh-straight series with 13-10 win over Kansas City

Despite giving up a seven-run lead, the Orioles rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals, 13-10, Thursday in Kansas City.

It was the Orioles' seventh series win in a row.

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander each hit a 2-run home run, while Ramon Urias drove in four runs. Cedric Mullins had three RBIs.

The Orioles scored two in the first, three in the second and three in the third to take an 8-1 lead.

The Royals scored eight runs to take a 9-8 lead by the end of the seventh.

The Birds pulled away with two runs in the eighth and three in the ninth inning, sparked by four RBIS from Urias.

Kansas City scored a run in the bottom of the ninth, but Orioles' Felix Bautista pitched out of a jam with two runners on base.

Grayson Rodriguez started for the Orioles, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing six runs on eight base hits.

The Orioles (21-10) play in Atlanta starting Friday night.