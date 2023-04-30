Orioles top Tigers, 5-3, for sixth win in seven meetings this season

BALTIMORE - Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo homered to lead the Orioles to a series-ending 5-3 win over Detroit Sunday afternoon.

The Orioles (19-9) beat the Tigers in six of the seven meetings this season, which was a big improvement from last season. The teams are done playing each other this season.

In 2022, the Birds lost five of six to Detroit.

On Sunday, the Orioles jumped out to a 4-0 lead with single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Ryan Mountcastle had two base hits and an RBI.

Pitcher Kyle Bradish threw 4.2 innings and gave up three runs on six base hits.

The Orioles are off Monday before opening a series in Kansas City on Tuesday.