Orioles sweep doubleheader against Blue Jays in final home games of season

Trey Gibson pitched brilliantly into the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Wednesday night to sweep a doubleheader in their final home games of the season.

The Orioles also won the opener 4-2 against Toronto, then the 24-year-old Gibson (2-3) was outstanding in the nightcap.

He would have completed at least seven innings if not for a rare defensive positioning violation that kept the top of the seventh going. Sean Keys grounded out to second for the third out, players left the field, and the Orioles were already playing "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" — which comes after "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch — when an umpire interrupted the song to say the Blue Jays were challenging.

A replay appeared to show second baseman Jeremiah Jackson's heel on the outfield grass before the grounder, so Keys was awarded first. The play was scored an error on Jackson, but no at-bat was charged to Keys. Gibson walked the next hitter and was pulled. Yennier Cano then issued a walk before striking out Myles Straw with the bases loaded to end the inning for real.

In his eighth career start, Gibson allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered and drove in three runs.

Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer for Toronto in the ninth. The Blue Jays, eliminated from the playoff chase with their loss in the first game, are assured a losing season one year after winning the AL pennant.

Toronto starter CJ Van Eyk (0-2) allowed four runs and four hits in five innings.

Encarnacion-Strand opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first, then scored on Colton Cowser's double. Encarnacion-Strand's solo shot in the fourth made it 4-0.

Two of the three hits Gibson allowed were infield singles in the third.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday. The Orioles play the Yankees in New York on Friday night, and the Blue Jays host Cincinnati.