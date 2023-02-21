Orioles start full squad spring workouts with playoff aspirations for new season

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are walking into spring training with their heads held high, coming into a season with soaring expectations.

The Orioles held their first full-squad workout at their facility on Tuesday in Sarasota, Florida.

The pitchers and catchers reported to camp on February 15, while the rest of the team arrived Monday.

The Orioles won 83 games in 2022, which was a 31-game increase from the previous season.

After years of struggling, team leaders say the rebuild is nearing its end.

"I believe our rebuild is behind us and we've got an incredible chance now to be a very, very competitive team for years," General Manager Mike Elias said. "I think that the front office and the manager, when we talk to the media, we feed those expectations."

Now, the target is making it to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Not only do the Orioles have the top-ranked minor league system in baseball, according to MLB.com and other reports, they have budding young stars ready to make an impact this season.

Former MLB top prospects in catcher Adley Rutschman, who batted .254 with 13 homes runs and 42 RBIs, and infielder Gunnar Henderson, who hit .259 with four home runs in 34 games, are hoping to make a leap in their second season.

MLB's top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez could crack a crowded pitching rotation out of spring training.

The Orioles also have a veteran cast that includes catcher James McCann, infielders Adam Frazier, Jorge Mateo, Ramon Urias and Ryan Mountcastle, and an outfield group of Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Austin Hays.

Fighting for starting spots in the rotation are Dean Kremer, Kyle Gibson, Cole Irvin, Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells, Austin Voth and Mike Bauman.

Ace pitcher John Means hopes to join the team at some point this season after rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery.

"I'm kind of getting to that point now where I am feeling good and throwing hard but I still can't throw any breaking balls," Means said. "Every week is a new week and it is a slow process."

In the bullpen, the Orioles have hard-throwing closer Felix Bautista back, along with relievers Dillon Tate, Mychal Givens, Cionel Perez, Bryan Baker, Hall, Logan Gillaspie, Spenser Watkins, Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano and Andrew Politi.

The Orioles play their first spring training game on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

The season starts in Boston on March 30, while the home opener will be played against the New York Yankees on April 1.

On Sunday, CEO John Angelos talked about the future of the Orioles, the payroll spending and details on the discussion for a new lease for Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Here's a look at the new rules for this season.