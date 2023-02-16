Orioles address new rules as pitchers and catchers begin spring workouts

BALTIMORE - The snap of a fastball hitting a glove. The clatter of cleats.

The sound of baseball is back, and a new sense of optimism is beaming as the Baltimore Orioles pitchers and catches took to the field for the first time.

The Orioles held their first workout in Sarasota, Florida Thursday, just nine days before their first spring training game.

General Manager Mike Elias shared the status of several pitchers who will be delayed in spring training action, and possible the season.

Relief pitcher Dillon Tate suffered a flexor forearm strain during workouts in November, and he could be out until late April or early May.

"It is concerning that one of our better relievers isn't going to be on the opening day roster," Elias said. "This shouldn't last too long."

Closer Felix Bautista continues to rehab a sprained knee that landed him on the injured list at the end of 2022. He could miss the majority of spring training, and the start of the season is in question.

DL Hall will be delayed in spring training because of lumbar discomfort, and relief pitcher Nick Vesti is still recovering from hernia surgery.

Plus, the Orioles will be without ace pitcher John Means for a good portion of the season while he continues rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery.

But, one of the first things the Orioles leadership will be doing is going over the new rules for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Pitchers will have a 15 seconds to throw a pitch with the bases empty and 20 seconds with a runner on base.

Pickoffs are one version of a "disengagement," which consists of any time the pitcher makes a pickoff attempt, fakes a pickoff, or simply steps off the rubber for any reason, as well as when the defense requests time. Pitchers are allowed two disengagements per plate appearance without penalty. The disengagements rule resets if a runner or runners advance a base within the same plate appearance.

The size of the bases will be increased from 15 inches to 18 inches.

No more shift: At the time a pitch is thrown, all four infielders are required to be on the infield dirt (or infield grass) with two on each side of second base. Players will be able to move as soon as the ball leaves the pitcher's hand.

"We are started today with educating our guys, just getting use to them," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "A lot of guys have not seen the new rules in place. It's going to be interesting the first few games with the clock and the bigger bases. We are going through that with the players right now and we will go through drills and get into game situations."

Of those rules, Hyde said the pitch clock will take a little getting used to.

"I think the hitters are going to feel, especially early on, a little bit rushed," Hyde said.

The fifth-year Orioles manager also added that the no shifting will be beneficial foe left-handed batters.

"I think it is going to be a positive thing for left-handed hitters," Hyde said.

The position players report to camp on February 20, and the first full-team workout will be on February 21.

The Orioles open spring training on February 25 against the Minnesota Twins.

Their season opens on March 30 in Boston.

The Orioles are coming off an 83-win season, their most since 2016, giving organization leaders hope after several challenging seasons that included a lockout and COVID-19.

"I give Mike (Elias) and the front office credit for the way they have drafted and signed players," Hyde said. "We don't just have talent, but high-character guys."

The Orioles are going into the season with young-budding players in catcher Adley Rutschman, infielder Gunnar Henderson and pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.

Veterans Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle Jorge Mateo, Ramon Urias, Adam Frazier

As for the pitching staff, the Orioles added Cole Irvin and Kyle Gibson to join a crew of Dean Kremer, Austin Voth, Tyler Wells, Kyle Bradish, Mike Bauman and top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez to compete for rotation spots.

"It was a tough few years, an unusual few years also with the lockout and COVID," Hyde said. "I am proud of the organization for as far as we've come. You look at our spring training roster and are encouraged by the amount of talent that we have.

"We have a lot of young dudes who haven't really been in the big leagues that are incredibly talented. It's exciting, so to get to this point, it is not easy to do. It's nice to get over that hump."