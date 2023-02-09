Orioles' John Means itching to return while still recovering from Tommy John surgery

BALTIMORE - Orioles pitcher John Means is itching to get back on the mound.

He underwent Tommy John surgery last April, forcing him to miss the majority of the 2022 season. It was revealed that Means had a UCL tear in his left elbow, which required reconstructive surgery.

Means told reporters last week he is feeling good, even though he will likely miss a good chunk of the 2023 season.

"My shoulder has been feeling great. I feel the best I have ever felt, honestly," Means said.

The Orioles' ace said he is just taking it day-by-day while continuing to rehab from the surgery.

According to webmd.com, Tommy John Surgery rehab usually takes about a full year, but longer to return to where they once were.

In 2021, Means posted a 3.62 ERA in 26 games, which included a no-hitter against Seattle.

"You kind of figure out what it is like without the game for a while when you are down for as long as I was," Means said.

Means is eager to return because he sees what the Orioles are capable in 2023.

The Orioles won 83 games in 2022 – their most since 2016 – led by former top prospects Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, and contributors like Cedric Mullins, Jorge Mateo, Anthony Santander and Austin Hays.

He has also noticed the excitement from the fans, especially during the Orioles recent Caravan.

"I've never seen an offseason like this before," Means said. "I wasn't in the big leagues when we were doing well. To see all of the support in the offseason, and seeing the smile on the fans' faces and cheering, it's really fun to see.

"Baltimore has such great fans and I am glad we are finally getting them out to support and cheer us on.

In the meantime, Means said he is back to throwing hard, but hasn't been able to throw any breaking balls.

"I'm kind of getting to that point now where I am feeling good and throwing hard but I still can't throw any breaking balls," Means said. "Every week is a new week and it is a slow process."

The Orioles' pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday.