Orioles send top pitching prospect Rodriguez to minors
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles optioned right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk, sending one of the game's top pitching prospects to the minors as opening day approaches.
The Orioles also released utilityman Franchy Cordero and outfielder Nomar Mazara.
Rodriguez went 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA at Triple-A last season, and he's ranked as the game's No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline. However, he posted a 7.04 ERA in five starts this spring.
Baltimore also reassigned right-hander Eduard Bazardo, outfielder Daz Cameron, right-hander Reed Garrett, catcher Maverick Handley, infielder Josh Lester, infielder Ryan O'Hearn and infielder Jordan Westburg to Norfolk.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.