Orioles present Birdland Summer Music Series featuring Shaq, Andy Grammar, Brett Young

BALTIMORE — The Orioles Birdland Summer Music postgame concerts is returning for three games this season.

June 30 – Diesel aka SHAQ

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has transitioned from basketball superstar to renowned entertainer. A lifelong music enthusiast, Shaq discovered electronic dance music at TomorrowWorld in 2014, leading to a newfound passion for DJing. Now known as DJ Diesel, Shaq has collaborated with prominent artists like Steve Aoki, NGHTMRE, and 4B. As 'the biggest DJ in the world,' he has performed at major events such as Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, and Electric Zoo.

May 27 – Andy Grammer

Renowned pop artist Andy Grammer energizes listeners with his uplifting anthems. With a host of chart-topping hits and gold-certified albums to his name, Grammer has amassed billions of streams and contributed his music to movies and television. His awards and accolades include a Sports Emmy and a Clio Award for his song "Don't Give Up On Me."

September 15 – Brett Young

Brett Young has won over fans with his heartfelt lyrics and unique blend of West Coast and Southern influences, known as the "Caliville" sound. With seven No. 1 hits, including multi-platinum singles, and two albums marked by an enchanting romantic flair, Young has established himself as a leading voice in Country music.

You can read more about the summer music series on the Orioles website.