Orioles hit 4 homers to beat Royals 6-1

BALTIMORE (AP) - Kyle Bradish gave up one run and two hits in 6 2/3 innings, Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Saturday night.

Bradish (6-9) did not give up a hit until had Jac Caglianone hit a leadoff single in the seventh inning to break up the no-hitter bid. He struck out five and walked two to help Baltimore clinch the series.

Coby Mayo, Taylor Ward and Gunnar Henderson also hit home runs for Baltimore, which has won three-straight games for the eighth time this season.

Alonso broke the game open with a 420-foot shot in the fourth inning to gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead. He finished the night 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Mayo tacked on one in the fifth, hitting his 12th homer of the season into the left-field seats.

Ward added his first home run at Camden Yards this season in the sixth inning before Henderson capped the scoring with his first long ball since June 19 on the first pitch of his at bat in the eighth.

Samuel Basallo had an RBI double in the second to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

Noah Cameron (5-7) gave up five runs on five hits and struck out nine for Kansas City.

Salvador Perez plated the Royals' only run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

Up next

Royals' RHP Seth Lugo (3-6, 4.56 ERA) faces off against Orioles' RHP Shane Baz (4-9, 4.21) in the series finale on Sunday.