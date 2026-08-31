Orioles claim OF Luis Robert Jr. off waivers from the New York Mets

The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday.

The Orioles, who were starting a three-game series at Colorado on Monday night, said the 29-year-old Robert had not yet reported. He hit .223 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs in 58 games for the Mets this season. He played his first six big league seasons for the Chicago White Sox, who picked up a $20 million option for him for 2026 before trading him.

Robert's contract also has a $20 million club option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout.

Robert was an All-Star in 2023, when he hit 38 home runs and stole 20 bases. But that's the only big league season in which he has played more than 110 games. He has a career .856 OPS against left-handers, and if he can flash some of that form he could help the Orioles, perhaps in a platoon with Colton Cowser in center field. Baltimore also recently lost corner outfielder Tyler O'Neill, like Robert a right-handed hitter, to the injured list because of a shoulder problem.

The Orioles recalled left-hander Cade Povich from Triple-A Norfolk to start Monday, optioned right-handed reliever Anthony Nunez to Norfolk and designated infielder Luis Vázquez for assignment.