Orioles calling up OF Kyle Stowers, designating Brett Phillips for assignment

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are calling up outfielder Kyle Stowers, a top hitting prospect in team's farm system and one of the minor league bats closest to the majors.

Outfielder Brett Phillips, whom the team acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this month for cash considerations, was designated for assignment -- meaning that even after the addition of Stowers, the team still has a spot on its 40-man roster.

Stowers has played in 95 games this season for the AAA Norfolk Tides, hitting .264 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 78 RBI. The 24-year-old made his major league debut with Baltimore during a June series against the Toronto Blue Jays, collecting one hit in seven at-bats.

At the time, outfielder Anthony Santander and left-handed pitcher Keegan Akin were placed on the restricted list before the series in Canada. People are not allowed to enter the country if they have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose - or one dose of Johnson & Johnson - at least 14 days prior.

Stowers and right-hander Rico Garcia were called up to take their spots.

Manager Brandon Hyde said last month both Santander and Akin had gotten vaccinated.

The Orioles made two other roster moves Friday ahead of the team's game against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Infielder Richie Martin, a former Rule V selection, was recalled after second baseman Terrin Vavra was placed on the paternity list.

The team also brought back lefty reliever Nick Vespi and optioned Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk.