Orioles acquire OF Brett Phillips for cash considerations

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles have acquired outfielder Brett Phillips, one of the heroes of the 2020 World Series, from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations, the team announced.

Phillips, 28, was designated for assignment Monday after hitting .147 with 5 home runs and 14 RBI in 75 games with Tampa.

Over six major league seasons, Phillips is a career .190 hitter. He became something of a household name during Game 4 the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he hit a game-winning single with two on and two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning.

Kevin Kiermaier scored to tie the game, and after centerfielder Chris Taylor misplayed the ball, Randy Arozarena tried to win it. But after a great relay, Arozarena appeared to caught in a rundown -- until catcher Will Smith swiped to make a tag and lost the ball.

Arozarena slid in and slapped the plate, and Phillips celebrated by running around the field with his arms extended, like a kid pretending to be an airplane.

The Dodgers still won the series 4-2.

Phillips was drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Houston Astros, where Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias worked for six seasons.