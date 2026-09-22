Orioles and Blue Jays are postponed. They're set for a split doubleheader Wednesday

Tuesday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of bad weather. The teams are scheduled to play a split doubleheader Wednesday as they try to avoid elimination from the American League playoff race.

Toronto entered Tuesday 3 1/2 games behind the Chicago White Sox for the last AL wild card, and Baltimore was 4 1/2 back. Both teams have just five games remaining.

Baltimore won the series opener 4-3 on Monday night. Both teams are off Thursday if the weather prevents either game Wednesday from being played.