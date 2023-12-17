Watch CBS News
Local News

One woman dead following triple shooting in west Baltimore

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Sunday morning news roundup (12/17/2023)
Your Sunday morning news roundup (12/17/2023) 02:03

BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police say a triple shooting in West Baltimore killed one woman, and two others injured.  

On Sunday morning around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to multiple Shot Spotter alerts on the 400 block of Gold Street.  

Police say a woman was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Shock Trauma where she was later pronounced dead. 

Two unidentified adult males were also found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

One male suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg. The other 28-year-old man suffered from a gunshot to his back. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.  

Baltimore Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, if they wish to remain anonymous. 

First published on December 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.