One woman dead following triple shooting in west Baltimore
BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police say a triple shooting in West Baltimore killed one woman, and two others injured.
On Sunday morning around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to multiple Shot Spotter alerts on the 400 block of Gold Street.
Police say a woman was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Shock Trauma where she was later pronounced dead.
Two unidentified adult males were also found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
One male suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg. The other 28-year-old man suffered from a gunshot to his back. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Baltimore Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, if they wish to remain anonymous.
