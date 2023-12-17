One woman dead following triple shooting in west Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police say a triple shooting in West Baltimore killed one woman, and two others injured.

On Sunday morning around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to multiple Shot Spotter alerts on the 400 block of Gold Street.

Police say a woman was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Shock Trauma where she was later pronounced dead.

Two unidentified adult males were also found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One male suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg. The other 28-year-old man suffered from a gunshot to his back. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Baltimore Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, if they wish to remain anonymous.