BALTIMORE — A person was injured after a small plane crashed in Fallston Thursday afternoon.

Fallston volunteer firefighters responded to 711 Reckord Road after the crash was reported.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Volunteer Firefighters from @FallstonFireCo are on scene of a small plane that has crashed at the Fallston Airport, 711 Reckord Road #Fallston. One person injured. @MDSP medevac inbound to transport them to a hospital. @BelAirVolFireCo, @kingsville_48, & @HarfordCoDES assisting. pic.twitter.com/JQjY25DbT2 — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) April 13, 2023

This story is still developing and will be updated.