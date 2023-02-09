Man dead, several injured after cars crash into East Baltimore building

One person dead and several people injured following building collapse in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and several other people were injured after a crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. when the driver of a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as officers approached it.

Near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, the car struck another vehicle, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse.

A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Five other people were injured and transported to other hospitals, police said. Their condition was not immediately known.

First responders did not say whether the survivors were inside one of two vehicles when the building collapsed.

A special rescue team rushed to the collision site to stabilize the building and assist with the recovery process, according to the local firefighter's union.

At least five medics were sent to the site of the collision, union officials said.

The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team investigators have been sent to the site of the building collapse, too, according to authorities.

It is unclear if the officers gave chase to the stolen car. The officers' actions in the incident are under investigation.

"We'll look at all the body-worn cameras and any other video to see what in fact happened that caused the vehicle to take off and cause this accident," a police official said Wednesday night.