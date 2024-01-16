One person dead after driving into a building in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- One person has died after a vehicle plunged into a commercial building in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Volunteer firefighters and medical personnel were sent to the crash site, which is located in the 300 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard, according to authorities.

The vehicle was initially traveling west when it crossed over into the eastbound lanes of traffic, went over a median, and then returned to the westbound lanes—before striking the building around 1:20 p.m., police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital, fire officials said. That person was later declared dead, police said.

Accident investigators from the Aberdeen Police Department and Harford County Sheriff's Office are trying to determine the cause of the collision, according to authorities.

The collision comes amid an Arctic blast, which has deposited snow across Maryland.