ON THIS DAY IN 1992: Rick Sutcliffe dominated as Orioles won first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE - The Orioles must wait one more day to play their first home game of the season.

But, we can still remember when play started at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

On this day 31 years ago, the Orioles played their first baseball game at the new ballpark in downtown Baltimore.

Pitcher Rick Sutcliffe threw a complete game, five-hit shutout in the Birds' 2-0 win over the Cleveland Indians back on April 6, 1992. Chris Hoiles knocked in Sam Horn for the stadium's first run.

Oriole Park has had countless memories, including Cal Ripken breaking Lou Gehrig's record for most consecutive games played.

The Orioles play the New York Yankees Friday afternoon in their home opener.