Watch CBS News
Local News

ON THIS DAY IN 1992: Rick Sutcliffe dominated as Orioles won first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - The Orioles must wait one more day to play their first home game of the season.

But, we can still remember when play started at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

On this day 31 years ago, the Orioles played their first baseball game at the new ballpark in downtown Baltimore.

Pitcher Rick Sutcliffe threw a complete game, five-hit shutout in the Birds' 2-0 win over the Cleveland Indians back on April 6, 1992. Chris Hoiles knocked in Sam Horn for the stadium's first run. 

Oriole Park has had countless memories, including Cal Ripken breaking Lou Gehrig's record for most consecutive games played.

The Orioles play the New York Yankees Friday afternoon in their home opener.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 2:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.