On-duty Baltimore officer arrested in alleged rape of woman he drove home

A Baltimore City police officer was arrested for allegedly raping a woman he encountered while on duty and was authorized to give a ride home in Harford County.

Daniel Oxendine faces two counts each of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, and engaging in a sexual act with a victim or witness of an investigation by a law enforcement officer. He is also charged with burglary with intent to commit rape and misconduct in office.

Harford County deputies said Oxendine was taken into custody Thursday with assistance from the Baltimore Police Department following a nearly three-month investigation. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center.

The investigation began June 3, when deputies responded to a hospital after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted. Investigators later identified Oxendine as a suspect through DNA evidence.

According to deputies, Oxendine encountered the woman in Edgewood while he was on duty. The woman needed a ride home, and Oxendine's supervisor authorized him to provide transportation.

Deputies allege that Oxendine entered the woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a sexual assault forensic exam, during which investigators collected evidence, including DNA.

Deputies said forensic testing conclusively identified Oxendine as the suspect. Investigators subsequently obtained an arrest warrant.

The Baltimore Police Department said it is aware of Oxendine's arrest and that he has been suspended without pay during the investigation.

"His police powers were previously suspended, and he is now suspended without pay," a Baltimore Police spokesperson said. "While the Harford County Sheriff's Office conducts its investigation, BPD is fully cooperating with the investigation."