Officials to honor those who died in Baltimore City in 2022 with virtual 'Vigil of Remembrance'

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City will be paying tribute on Wednesday to those who died in 2022.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be joined by city officials, faith leaders and elected officials for a virtual vigil to honor residents who died of COVID-19, suicide, fatal overdose, homicide and those killed in the line of duty.

The "2022 Vigil of Remembrance" will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will be livestreamed on Mayor Scott's Facebook page.

Baltimore City had 333 homicides in 2022.

For the eighth-straight year, Baltimore police investigated more than 300 murders.

Baltimore City also lost three firefighters who were killed in a vacant rowhome fire on Stricker Street last January.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 5:20 PM

