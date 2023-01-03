Officials to honor those who died in Baltimore City in 2022 with virtual 'Vigil of Remembrance'
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City will be paying tribute on Wednesday to those who died in 2022.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be joined by city officials, faith leaders and elected officials for a virtual vigil to honor residents who died of COVID-19, suicide, fatal overdose, homicide and those killed in the line of duty.
The "2022 Vigil of Remembrance" will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will be livestreamed on Mayor Scott's Facebook page.
Baltimore City had 333 homicides in 2022.
For the eighth-straight year, Baltimore police investigated more than 300 murders.
Baltimore City also lost three firefighters who were killed in a vacant rowhome fire on Stricker Street last January.
