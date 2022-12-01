Officials investigating two alarm fire in Caroll County

BALTIMORE -- Officials are investigating a two alarm fire in Carroll County fire that happened Thursday morning.

At 6:55 a.m. firefighters responded to a home in the 600 block of Raywell Avenue after a passerby reported a fire.

The Maryland Fire Marshall's office said the fire originated in a wall space, but the cause is unknown.

A total of 50 firefighters responded to the scene, and the blaze took an hour and a half to control.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.