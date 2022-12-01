Watch CBS News
Local News

Officials investigating two alarm fire in Caroll County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Officials are investigating a two alarm fire in Carroll County fire that happened Thursday morning.

At 6:55 a.m. firefighters responded to a home in the 600 block of Raywell Avenue after a passerby reported a fire. 

The Maryland Fire Marshall's office said the fire originated in a wall space, but the cause is unknown.  

A total of 50 firefighters responded to the scene, and the blaze took an hour and a half to control.  

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 5:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.