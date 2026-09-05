3 officers injured during stolen vehicle pursuit in Harford County

Three law enforcement officers were struck and injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2:05 p.m. after officers from the Bel Air Police Department and deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office located a vehicle that was reportedly stolen.

Two individuals were inside the vehicle at the time, which was in a Raising Cane's parking lot.

Police say that before deputies attempted to apprehend the suspects, the passenger exited the car and went inside the restaurant.

That's when officers began to initiate a stop, and the driver fled. However, during the incident, the driver struck a Bel Air Police officer and a Harford County Sheriff's Office deputy. The two had been standing outside their vehicles in the parking lot.

As the vehicle was fleeing the area, the driver also hit multiple law enforcement vehicles before escaping the parking lot.

A pursuit followed, and the driver, who remains unidentified, was apprehended a short time later in the Jarrettsville area after exiting the car and fleeing on foot, according to officers.

The passenger, Janay Ellenore Morrison, 18, of Baltimore County, was located and arrested.

The injuries

The Bel Air officer who was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment.

Another Bel Air officer was also injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office deputy sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The charges

Morrison has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Police say the driver refused to provide officers with identifying information. They instead face the following charges under the name John Doe:

Two counts of attempted murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Hit-and-run offenses

Malicious destruction of property

Multiple traffic violations

The investigation remains active. Police will release additional information at a later time.