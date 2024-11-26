Seven plead guilty in Northwest Baltimore drug trafficking case

BALTIMORE -- Seven of ten defendants who were accused of participating in a drug trafficking operation in northwest Baltimore plead guilty and were sentenced Monday, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

The charges range from illegal possession of a firearm, to conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Officials said Deshawn Grey, 22, Darrell Halsey, 28, David Robinson, 31, Davon Gilmore, 41, Roland King, 38, Kedric Green, 28, and Micquan Leonard, 44, were charged and sentenced. Three other defendants have pending charges. Keon Powell, 32 is set for trial on January 7. The other two defendants, Eric Smith, 59, and Martina Staggers, 52 have pending charges.

The organization operated under the name "LND," which is short for "Longwood-North-Dukeland" - the street names in and around where they allegedly conducted business.

The specific streets were the 3100 block of West North Avenue, 1800 block of North Rosedale Street; 3100 block of Westwood Avenue; and the Intersection of West North Avenue and North Dukeland Street.

"Drugs and guns poison our communities and force our neighbors to live in violence and fear," said Attorney General Brown. "These investigations took illegal firearms and dangerous drugs off our streets, and the sentences send a clear message to traffickers that they will be held accountable for their criminal behavior.

The Attorney General's Office said law enforcement made controlled purchases of guns, and narcotics including fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. In January 2024 police executed multiple warrants - including one at the home of Micquan Leonard, who police said was the gun supplier for the organization. In the search, police found ten firearms, including two illegal assault rifles, two stolen firearms, and a ghost gun. Officers also found cocaine.

On Monday, the Attorney General's Office also announced the takedown of four other drug trafficking organizations. The investigation, which law enforcement called "Operation Tornado Alley," resulted in the arrest of nearly 40 individuals.