Northeast Baltimore grocery store shut over rodent infestation, water violation
BALTIMORE -- Food Depot, a grocery store in Northeast Baltimore, has been closed due to health violations, the Baltimore City Department of Health announced Thursday.
The store located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to a rodent infestation and a lack of potable water, meaning there was no drinking water on site, according to the department.
The agency said the facility must correct all violations before a reinspection.
