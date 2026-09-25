Nor'easter to bring weather impacts to Maryland this weekend

A powerful nor'easter developing off the coast will pivot west this weekend bringing more coastal flooding to the area along with gusty winds and periods of rain.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for periods of rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, and unseasonably cool temperatures.

Nor'easter brings cool and wet weather weekend to Baltimore

The developing nor'easter will likely stay just to our northeast, but due to the size and intensity of the storm, impacts are still likely across much of Maryland.

The greatest impacts in and around the Baltimore metro will begin Saturday afternoon and lasts through Sunday night.

Coastal flooding and beach erosion are the two greatest concerns from the storm for our area, but gusty winds and bands of rain are also likely this weekend, especially starting Saturday afternoon.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Ocean City for moderate coastal flooding. Up to 2.5 feet of water above dry ground is expect during the Saturday morning and evening high tides, which occur approximately around 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel county now through the Sunday evening high tide cycles for widespread minor coastal flooding.

In addition to coastal flooding, the Atlantic Ocean beaches from Assateague Island to the Delaware Beaches will endure a long duration of large waves and beach erosion.

Friday and Friday night will feature dry weather. Highs Friday afternoon will top out in the lower 70s and lows will dip back down into the middle 50s.

Saturday will start with sunshine but quickly fade to increasing clouds. Afternoon showers are likely along with gusty winds. Showers will turn into periods of a steady windswept rain Saturday night through Sunday. Sunday's high temperatures will not leave the lower 60s.

Rainfall totals will range between 0.50" and 1.50" across the area with the heaviest totals likely in far northeastern Maryland. The lower end rainfall totals will take place south of the Baltimore Beltway.

Nicer weather returns to Baltimore metro beginning Tuesday

The nor'easter will slowly move away from the area Sunday night into Monday. A leftover shower or two is possible, but the bulk of the storm's worst impacts will have ended.

Monday looks like a transition day with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs around 70°.

Tuesday through Thursday will feature much nicer fall weather across the area. Expect clouds to depart for sunshine with highs returning to the middle 70s Tuesday and near 80° Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team through the weekend for further updates on timing and impacts from this nor'easter.