Maryland activists expect thousands for peaceful 'No Kings Day' protests Saturday against Trump policies

Protests are scheduled across Maryland Saturday from Annapolis to Bel Air, as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement to challenge the policies of President Trump.

Baltimore demonstration

One of the largest events will be in Patterson Park from 3 pm to 7 pm.

"Let's just show up as Baltimoreans and show strength together," said Ellie Rosenstock, who organized it.

She told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren it will be contained within the park and is a way for everyday citizens to gather in solidarity against the Trump Administration.

"I really do believe that a lot of us are feeling the same, no matter who we voted for—even if you voted for Donald Trump. I don't personally believe that anyone thought 'Hey, we're going to have military in the streets,' and I don't think anyone thought, 'Hey, we might not have due process of law.' So, I don't think anybody was voting for that," Rosenstock said.

Her organization, 'Indivisible Baltimore', started before Trump's inauguration and quickly grew.

"Our first meeting, there were five people. The next meeting, there were 25 people. And the next meeting, there were 225 people. Now, we have over 2,000 people who are a part of this," she said.

She stressed the event is peaceful and family-friendly. It is set to include Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen, Council Member Odette Ramos, and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen.

"Even if you're not a person who is political and you've not gone to a protest before, that's not what this is. We're completely peaceful, regular people just coming out," Rosenstock said.

She told Hellgren the event would take place near the observatory and the basin, and at some point, people would march around the park.

Military Parade in Washington, D.C.

President Trump authorized the multi-million-dollar parade in the nation's capital to celebrate his 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the Army.

"I don't think the president doing a parade in the middle of Washington, D.C. to coincide with his birthday is the best use of time, energy or resources, but I do think it's important for people to go out and remember what an important contribution the United States Army has made to our nation," Governor Wes Moore, a Democrat, told WJZ Friday.

Earlier this week, the government brought in military vehicles by the thousands to Jessup. They will parade through the streets of Washington.

"If there's money for a parade, then there's money for Medicaid, so it really kind of says it all right there," Rosenstock remarked.

Harford County protest

A protest in Bel Air is scheduled from noon to 2 pm Saturday on Churchville Road across from the office of Congressman Andy Harris.

"I think we're going to have an amazing turnout, especially in this red area of Harford County. I think it doesn't matter about party at this point. We are talking about the values of our country and how they are being violated over and over and over again," said DeLane Lewis of Together We Will Harford County. "This is a peaceful protest. That is what is happening here—a peaceful exercise of our First Amendment rights, and there will be no violence."

Harris is the only Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.

"For us, our goal is to get the message to Congress—particularly to our Congressman Andy Harris, who has done nothing and has allowed this rampant abuse of executive power with no restraint," Lewis said.

WJZ reached out to Harris' office for comment, but he has yet to respond.

Maryland Governor Moore's full statement

Late Friday, Governor Moore issued the following statement to WJZ about the demonstrations:

"Over the weekend, thousands of Marylanders will gather to exercise their guaranteed and hard-fought-for First Amendment freedoms. I swore an oath to protect these sacred rights both when I joined the United States Army and when I was sworn in as the 63rd Governor of Maryland. The ability to freely speak out and assemble is a cornerstone of American democracy—and one of our greatest heirlooms as a state and nation. Multiple departments and agencies of Maryland state government have been carefully monitoring upcoming rallies throughout the week. Safety is our highest priority, and our administration has been in close coordination with both community leaders and law enforcement in service of keeping our people and neighborhoods safe. We are a state that will protect the rights of the people and also uphold the law."