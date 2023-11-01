No injuries reported from MTA bus fire in Harford County

BALTIMORE - No injuries were reported after an MTA bus caught fire Wednesday morning in Harford County.

The fire stopped traffic at the intersection of Maryland 152 and Maryland 7, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

#jmvfc8 along with multiple mutual aide units are operating on a Passenger bus fire on MD152 at MD Rt 7. MD152 is shut down. Utilize an alternative route.



No Injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/3XmXIvbz1y — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) November 1, 2023

Investigators have not said how the fire started. There is no word on if there were any passengers on board.