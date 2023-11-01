No injuries reported from MTA bus fire in Harford County
BALTIMORE - No injuries were reported after an MTA bus caught fire Wednesday morning in Harford County.
The fire stopped traffic at the intersection of Maryland 152 and Maryland 7, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
Investigators have not said how the fire started. There is no word on if there were any passengers on board.
