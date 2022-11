WJZ received some cute photos from our friends over at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. Take a look at these little NICU patients, all dressed up for the holiday.

NICU at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

NICU at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

NICU at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

NICU at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

NICU at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center