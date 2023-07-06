Cargo ship fire kills 2 firefighters at Port Newark

Newark chief says training may have been factor in deadly fire Newark chief says training may have been factor in deadly fire 03:24

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark Firefighters Wayne Brooks Jr. and Augusto Acabou died during the overnight hours while battling a fire on board a cargo ship in Port Newark.

Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson identified them as 49-year-old and 45-year-old members of Engine 16 on the city's East side.

"This is the ultimate, ultimate sacrifice of the fire service to lose a brother or sister of this profession," he said. "I ask that each and every one of us -- not only the ones who are standing in front of me, but the citizens of Newark, the communities throughout our country -- fire service is not just a municipality, it's a brotherhood, a sisterhood throughout the country, and I ask that each of them pray for our brothers."

Officials said five other firefighters were injured. One remains hospitalized with critical injuries, according to a source briefed on the situation.

The source said the ship was loaded with used cars that were apparently headed overseas to be refurbished and sold.

The Newark Fire Department was first on the scene when the flames broke out at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the ship docked by Corbin and Marsh streets.

"Firefighters struggled through intense heat and unimaginable conditions to try to extinguish a fire that had the potential to cause main or major damage to not just the cargo ship but impact the operation of the entire port," Mayor Ras Baraka said Thursday morning.

The chief said the 12-story vessel was carrying approximately 5,000 vehicles at the time. The fire started on the 10th floor and spread to the two above.

A unit quickly made its way into the vessel but was overcome by intense heat on the 10th floor. When two firefighters got lost, the rest of the crew sent out mayday signals to units up and down the East Coast, including the FDNY.

"There was a mayday. We had one of our brothers was lost within the fire. We had the brave men and women of the Newark Fire Department make the ultimate sacrifice to bring this individual out, and made multiple efforts under extreme conditions, extreme heat," Jackson said. "They were able to bring Firefighter Acabou out. Then, we had another mayday, which was Firefighter Wayne Brooks."

"I sat there and watched firefighters come out of a fire, take all of their things off in complete exhaustion -- from the point of passing out -- then, putting the stuff back on minutes later and getting in line to go back in again. I saw this over and over and over again," said Baraka.

Jackson said it was a difficult fire to fight, in part because crews may not have been trained properly to handle the uniqueness of the vessel.

"It's definitely a different structure, a different type of firefighting. This vessel was unique, because it's not like it was a residential ship or a yacht," he said, going to explain, "Just like every, I think, department throughout the country, there's a big turnover of firefighters where you have a large number of members retiring all at once, and then you get an influx of new firefighters. And in a department of this size, trainings just don't happen overnight."

While investigators are still trying to figure out the cause, officials have also launched an investigation to see how the situation was handled and if they could have gone about it differently.

Earlier Thursday morning, a procession for the firefighters traveled from the port to a nearby hospital, as condolences poured in from across the state.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of two Newark firefighters, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Thursday morning. "Tammy and I extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones, and we pray that those injured have a full and speedy recovery. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the dangers our firefighters face and their remarkable courage."

"The FDNY mourns with the Newark Fire Department after the loss of two Firefighters who were killed while bravely fighting a fire in the Port of Newark early this morning. Our hearts go out to the Newark Fire Department and the families of the two fallen Firefighters," the FDNY tweeted.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both assisting in the joint investigation.

"Coast Guard is actively involved with the joint response and focused on the safety of responders, as well as assessing overall impact on the maritime transportation system and the environment," wrote Capt. Zeita Merchant, commander of Coast Guard Sector New York and captain of Port of New York and New Jersey, in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Newark Fire Department, our partner agencies and the families of the firefighters lost during this response. These responders are working in inherently dangerous hazardous conditions when incidents of this nature occur, and their loss is truly tragic."

"ATF Special Agents & S/A Certified Fire Investigators are responding to assist @uscoastguard @PANYNJ Newark FD @NJFireSafety partners & other fire/rescue service & law enforcement personnel at Port of Newark fatal fire," ATF tweeted. "@ATF_NCETR National Response Team activated."

CBS New York learned the ship, called Grande Costa D'Avorio, traveled from Baltimore on a two-day journey. It can hold more than 47,000 tons and was carrying thousands of cars at the time.

The ship was built in 2011 and sails under the flag of Italy, because it's owned by one of the country's leading ship owners, the Grimaldi Group. The company specializes in the maritime transport of cars, as well as shipping containers.

"Sadly, during the firefighting operations, Grimaldi Deep Sea were informed that two firefighters lost

their lives. All Company's thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with their families and team currently," the company said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "At this time, it is not known how the fire started, but the Company will undertake a full investigation in close cooperation with all relevant authorities."

The port, officially called the Port Newark Container Terminal, covers about 272 acres -- the largest container port on the East Coast.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest team coverage from the scene of this story.