New Year's Eve shooting in Northeast Baltimore leaves one man dead

BALTIMORE -- A 36-year-old man has died after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday.

Officers on patrol in the northeastern part of the city responded to reports of gunfire in the 4200 block of Belair Road around 3:55 p.m., according to authorities.

That's where they found the man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

An ambulance took him to the hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Police Department's most recent tally of shootings in the city shows that 259 people had been killed in Baltimore as of Friday morning.

By Friday night, a 17-year-old boy had been fatally shot along the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road Northwest in Baltimore.

On Saturday night, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the 4300 block of Seminole Avenue in Southwest Baltimore.

Hundreds of people were killed in Baltimore in 2023, but that number is far lower than it has been over the past several years.

The number 300 has become an indicator of the high amount of crime in Charm City. It is the hallmark of the life-altering events that rattle the city's residents.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the crime reduction is something to be proud of, but there is still a lot more work to do.

"Those are dozens of lives saved and dozens of people in communities who did not experience a life-changing injury from a non-fatal shooting," Scott said.

In an interview with WJZ's Kelsey Kushner, Scott credited his violence prevention plan for the reduction.

"I want to beat this historic drop next year—continue the work of showing our young people we believe in them by investing in them," he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7Lockup.