15-year-old charged in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy is charged with the shooting of a man in northeast Baltimore last week in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to the 4300 block of Belair Road, where they found a 47-year-old man shot in the ankle.

Investigators learned the 15-year-old suspect was involved in a physical altercation with an unidentified male when the victim attempted to intervene.

The teen allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it during the fight. He was identified as a suspect and arrested two days later.

He was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder.