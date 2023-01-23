New speed cameras begin operating Tuesday, Jan. 24

BALTIMORE — New automated speed cameras will begin operating on Tuesday, January 24, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation has announced. The new cameras are part of the city's Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System (ATVES)

Starting Tuesday, January 24, 2023, speed cameras will be implemented in the following locations:

1200-1600 blocks of Cherry Hill Road – Arundel Elementary School

4800-5500 blocks of Loch Raven Boulevard – Northwood Elementary School and Cardinal Shehan School

3500-3900 blocks of Sinclair Lane – Sinclair Lane Elementary School, Archbishop Curley High School

2700-3200 blocks of The Alameda – Baltimore City College, Abbottston Elementary School

The speed camera monitoring system consists of both portable and fixed cameras that detect vehicles which exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour.

Speed cameras will be operating in Baltimore City school zones Monday through Friday, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM throughout the year. The speed camera violation fine is set at $40.00 (as per State Law), and no license points are assessed.

So, motorists, be sure to stick to the speed limit to avoid any fines!