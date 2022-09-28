New Ravens' LB Jason Pierre-Paul makes practice debut wearing No. 4

BALTIMORE- Ravens new outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul practiced with the team for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

It is still unclear if the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion will be ready in time to play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium.

Pierre-Paul officially signed his 1-year, $5.5 million contract with the Ravens on Monday after passing his physical.

heart just turned purple 💜 pic.twitter.com/1zZobu58Iy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 28, 2022

He will wear No. 4, the number most recently worn by punter Sam Koch.

Pierre-Paul has 603 tackles in 13 seasons, with 91.5 sacks.

He won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pierre-Paul played in 12 games for Tampa Bay last season while being bothered by a rotator cuff injury. He had 2 1/2 sacks and 31 tackles last season.

In 2020, the year the Buccaneers won the title, he racked up 9 1/2 sacks and forced four fumbles.