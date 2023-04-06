New Maryland school funding formula will stick Baltimore with a surprise $79 million bill

Mayor Brandon Scott will release the first public draft of Baltimore's fiscal year 2024 budget, officially ushering in the beginning of what will be a historic budget season as the council is equipped with greater spending authority.

The $4.4 billion proposal - with $3.5 billion in operating expenses and about $900 million in capital planning - would be about a 5% growth from fiscal year 2023, which will end on June 30.

