New Maryland school funding formula will stick Baltimore with a surprise $79 million bill

Mayor Brandon Scott will release the first public draft of Baltimore's fiscal year 2024 budget, officially ushering in the beginning of what will be a historic budget season as the council is equipped with greater spending authority.

The $4.4 billion proposal - with $3.5 billion in operating expenses and about $900 million in capital planning - would be about a 5% growth from fiscal year 2023, which will end on June 30.

... this story by Emily Sullivan and Adam Willis continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: New Maryland school funding formula will stick Baltimore with a surprise $79 million bill

First published on April 6, 2023 / 1:32 PM

