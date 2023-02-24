New cherry blossom bus tour to pass through Canton

BALTIMORE --A bus tour promoting spring tourism in Washington, D.C., will stop in Baltimore to transport people from Canton to the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The spring-themed bus will travel along the northeast, stopping in cities like New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, according to event staff.

It will stop at Halfsmoke Baltimore in Canton between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, which is when the cherry trees will be blooming, event staff said.

The tour will include a DJ playing go-go music, cherry blossom and DC tourism giveaways, cherry blossom-themed drinks featuring Blossom Beverages, and a workshop on creating paper cherry blossoms, according to event staff.

During the tour, artist My Ly will construct a cherry blossom live-art piece with community participation, event staff said.

Each petal in Ly's project will be created in a different city along the tour route, according to event staff.

The tour is built around the National Park Service's announcement of peak bloom dates, which begin on March 1, event staff said.

It was launched by District of Columbia mayor Muriel Bowser's administration in an effort to promote spring tourism, according to event staff.