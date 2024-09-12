New affordable housing development introduced in Baltimore's Park Heights community

BALTIMORE – Dozens of families in Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood have a new, affordable place to live in Woodland Gardens, the city's newest affordable housing development.

"Me and my daughter are enjoying our new apartment," said Shawntay Thompson, a new resident at Woodland Gardens. "All of my needs have been met."

Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc. (CHAI) and multiple partners celebrated on Thursday the addition of Woodland Gardens to the Park Heights community.

"There's lots of folks here we are doing work with day in and day out," said Lisa Budlow, the CEO of Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc. (CHAI). "It put in motion a dream that CHAI had of investing itself in a meaningful way in the redevelopment of Park Heights."

Affordable housing – a Baltimore concern

Affordable housing has been an ongoing conversation across Maryland and Baltimore.

A report by "Out of Reach" highlights the severity of the situation, placing Maryland among the toughest states in the nation for renters.

According to the report, Maryland ranks as one of the most challenging places to secure affordable housing. This revelation underscores a growing crisis affecting thousands across the state, from urban centers to suburban communities.

Last January, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed two inclusionary housing bills into law, the first legislation of its kind in Baltimore since 2007, to invest in the city's affordable housing crisis.

"But we are here and this is what progress looks like," Scott said.

On Thursday, Scott returned to Park Heights where he grew up, to check out Woodland Gardens.

"It was unimaginable to us that we would drive up and down Park Heights and see new developments coming out of the ground to replace the vacancy that existed here for all of our lifetime," Scott said.

An inside look

There are 63 total housing units for families at Woodland Gardens, including one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

According to CHAI, all of the units are designed to provide housing opportunities to residents with a range of income levels. Thirteen units are reserved for individuals with disabilities.

The modern apartments are located close to public transportation and include a community courtyard, game room, arts and crafts studio, business center, a children's playroom and playground, laundry facility and a fitness center.

"I see myself here raising my daughter for a long time," Thompson said.

According to CHAI, 14 units are designated for households with incomes between 50% and 60% of area median income (AMI), 36 units are targeted to households with incomes of 50% of AMI or below and 13 units are available to families with incomes of 30% or less of AMI.

CHAI expects all of the units to be filled by the end of the month.

Investment in affordable housing

For partial funding of the $24 million project, CHAI partnered with Truist to apply for a $500,000 Affordable Housing Program grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta. The grant was awarded in 2021.

"Investments in new affordable housing not only have a positive impact on residents, they can meaningfully support neighborhoods and local economies," said Steve Smith, Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager at Truist. "Woodland Gardens is the result of like-minded organizations working together to inspire and build a community that will help residents thrive."