Maryland's new 10,000-seat cricket park breaks ground in Frederick County

One of the world's most popular sports now has a home in Maryland after local leaders broke ground on a 10,000-seat cricket park in Frederick County.

The 2024 major league cricket champions, the Washington Freedom, will now call Maryland their home park.

"We're so glad you're making your permanent home in Frederick," Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen said.

The new 24-acre site is located on East Patrick Street in Frederick City, and local and team leaders say they will make the DMV corridor a mid-Atlantic anchor for one of Frederick's and the world's fastest-growing sports.

"Make no mistake. You're gonna have people coming from throughout the region and throughout the country to come to cricket matches here, and when they do, they will enjoy everything Frederick has to offer," Sen. Van Hollen touted.

The 'Freedom' are no strangers to the area, though. They said they've already connected with the community.

"They're already working with educational institutions to provide…. Infrastructure," Sen. Van Hollen said.

They say their hope is to touch the lives of the youth, both in and outside of the sport, to keep it growing and continue creating opportunities.

"We are proud that the Frederick Freedom, sorry, the Washington Freedom, has chosen Frederick to be its home. We're excited about what we will accomplish together," Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said.

The next phase of development for the park will be pitch marking.

Local leaders expect the new park to bring nearly $2M annually as it will also be used for youth sports and community events.