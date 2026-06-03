Baltimore residents are upset about years-worth of trash buildup outside of Belair-Edison home

Neighbors in Baltimore's Belair-Edison community are asking for help because bulk trash has been building up in the backyard of a home for years.

According to city records, 3506 Lyndale Avenue has been cited at least 12 times for unsanitary conditions and trash buildup in the property's backyard.

The problem has only grown in that time, which neighbors say has caused a rat problem and a putrid stench.

Baltimore's effort to clean up the trash

The city says it can't clean it up, at least for now.

In an email obtained by CBS News Baltimore, the city's Department of Public Works (DPW) told neighbors a crew was sent to clean out the lot on May 21 but couldn't finish the job. The crew brought a Bobcat to truck out the garbage.

According to the city, the equipment couldn't reach the yard to do the work because of the stairs on the property.

DPW told CBS News Baltimore it is investigating.

Neighbors want the trash cleaned up

Neighbors said there should be no excuse for Baltimore's DPW because the trash buildup has been on the city's radar for two years.

The trash, which includes an old door and a television among other items, was first cited by the city in April 2024. Multiple tickets were issued for it in 2025 and 2026.

Neighbors say no one lives in the home. The city says it is not deemed vacant.

Pictures from the city's Department of Housing and Community Development show the buildup over time, starting in April 2024.

Pictures from the city's Department of Housing and Community Development show the buildup over time, starting in April 2024. Photo by Baltimore's Department of Housing

Now, it takes up the entire yard, and neighbors say it's causing a rodent and stray animal problem.

"Help. Help us," said Alvin Blake, who has lived in this neighborhood for three decades. "Unbelievable that you could accumulate that amount of trash for that longer period of time and nothing be done about it at all."

The most recent ticket, issued on May 11, told the owner of the home to get rid of the trash by May 11, but that did not happen.

Neighbors said they have filed 311 requests and even called and emailed a city council member, the city's Department of Housing, and the Department of Public Works.

The most recent ticket, issued on May 11, told the owner of the home to get rid of the trash by May 11, but that did not happen. Photo by Department of Housing and Community Development

Neighbors said crews came to clean up the lot in May, but the trash remained.

"We feel neglected," said Keyon, another neighbor in the community. "We couldn't have our cookout on Memorial Day because of the trash. We went out and put the tent up. We looked over and said we can't have this cookout out here, too much trash."

Neighbors are calling on the city to do something, saying it is a public safety and health risk. They worry the amount of stuff in the yard could cause a fire and that it is unsanitary to live nearby.

They also say they can't enjoy their backyards because of the rats and smell.

Neighbors are calling on the city to do something, saying it is a public safety and health risk. They worry the amount of stuff in the yard could cause a fire and that it is unsanitary to live nearby. They also say they can't enjoy their backyards because of the rats and smell.

They are asking crews to come back, bring a dumpster and take the trash away by hand.

"They can hire me to clean the trash up," Keyon said. "It shouldn't be an excuse of why it can't get done. I'm sure it's a lot of guys out here that'll take on the job of removing the trash. It's just somebody need to put the work in to get it done and cut some checks."

Neighbors reached out again this week to the city's Department of Public Works, asking for a timeline for cleanup, but they haven't heard back.