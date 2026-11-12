Navy football unveils new uniforms for 2026 Army-Navy game. Here's a closer look at the meaning.

The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis has unveiled its new uniforms for the 2026 Army-Navy football game.

Navy says this year's uniform for the annual rivalry match-up "honors the men and women of Naval Special Warfare."

"From the pioneering Navy Frogmen and Underwater Demolition Teams to today's Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen, it pays tribute to generations of warriors who have answered the call in the world's most demanding environments," the team said in its announcement Thursday. "Their courage, sacrifice and relentless commitment to the mission laid the foundation for a legacy that continues to define maritime special operations."

The U.S. Military Academy, in West Point, New York, also revealed a new uniform for the game on Dec. 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This year will be the 127th match-up between the two teams.

What is the meaning of Navy football's new uniforms?

The new uniform includes everything from a new helmet to new jerseys, pants, gloves, cleats and the official game ball.

Navy says water is featured as the "unifying element of Naval Special Warfare and the foundation of this uniform's design."

"Every detail tells a story. Inspired by the heritage of Naval Special Warfare, the uniform brings together tonal blue camouflage, the iconic Navy SEAL Trident, SWCC insignia and symbols of the original UDTs," the announcement says. "Each element serves as a reminder of those who came before, those who serve today and the enduring spirit of those who stand ready. A tribute to the past. A reflection of the present. A legacy carried forward."

The Midshipmen say the colors are made up of white, tidal blue, thermal blue and metallic blue.

"Layered tones reflect the depth, movement and ever-changing conditions of the water that defines Naval Special Warfare," according to the announcement.

The symbols in the design also include a print of blue mist, moonstone blue and isotope blue.

"Blending tonal color with camouflage-inspired graphics, the pattern reflects the stealth, precision and adaptability required of those who operate across the maritime domain," the announcement continues.

From the helmet to the cleats

The helmet features three symbols of Naval Special Warfare: The Navy SEAL Trident, which represents the "honor, heritage and responsibility of becoming a Navy SEAL," the SWCC Master Warboat, representing the "elite maritime operators whose skill and precision provide critical mobility and support to special operations forces," and the Bone Frog, paying tribute to the original World War II Underwater Demolition Team Frogmen, "connecting today's operators to the origins of modern Naval Special Warfare," the announcement says.

The jersey is then inspired by Naval Special Warfare equipment, including the camouflage pattern on the shoulders and sleeves and the stenciling across the chest and numbers. The left sleeve features the emblem for the Naval Special Warfare Command, and the right has an American flag.

"At the back neck, a custom Naval Special Warfare locker tag features a global chart pattern, SEAL/SWCC designation and two gold stars paying tribute to fallen operators and the families who share in their sacrifice," the announcement adds.

The words "The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday" are found inside the collar, along with a patch that incorporates a line from the Navy SEAL Creed and the original Underwater Demolition Team insignia.

"Together, these details honor the generations who came before and the legacy of courage, sacrifice and responsibility carried forward by those who serve today," says the announcement.

The pants are inspired by "the wake of high-speed Naval Special Warfare watercraft," and the gloves also feature the original Underwater Demolition Team insignia.

The cleats appear to have water droplets on them, and the design is meant to "reinforce the importance of waterborne operations and honor the maritime heritage shared by Navy SEALs, SWCC operators and the generations who came before them."

A look at the new Army uniform

The Black Knights announced their 2026 uniform last week, honoring the Army's 4th Infantry Division, also known as the "Ivy Division."

"From its birth in the fires of the First World War to the present, the service of every Ivy Soldier has embodied their motto of Steadfast & Loyal. Steadfast in their courage and commitment to every mission; Loyal to the Army Values and the expectations of the nation," the announcement said.

The color "reflects the foliage of a dense, ivy-covered forest," and the jersey includes a 4th Infantry Division patch, an ivy-covered Athena shield, and the name, "Ivy Soldier." The helmet features the motto "Steadfast & Loyal," and the cleats have ivy details along the Nike logo, as well as a special 9/11 insignia.

"As we commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11, it also pays tribute to the unwavering service, courage and sacrifice of the 4th Infantry Division and the United States Army in defense of our nation in the years that followed," said the announcement.