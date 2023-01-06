'My instinct kicked in': Military veteran discusses risking life to rescue two from Pigtown explosion

BALTIMORE – Terry Bagley, a 70-year-old military veteran, has been hailed as a hero for jumping to action and rescuing two people following a house explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.

Bagley is now out of the hospital and is still recovering at home with his family.

He spoke with WJZ's Amy Kawata about that scary moment on Nov. 22, how his recovery is going and what made him risk his life to help others.

Bagley, who had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was walking in the neighborhood when a house exploded. He rescued a 48-year-old woman and her teenage daughter from the rubble.

While he is still dealing with tremendous physical pain, his spirits are high. He is going through therapy, but he is able to walk on two feet again.

A split-second decision that saved two lives nearly ended his own.

"I was walking up the street and I heard this blast, kaboom," Bagley said. "I looked over and this house was on fire, people were around there. I went into the house. I heard people screaming in there so I ran into the house."

Without hesitation, Bagley rushed to the rescue.

"My instinct kicked in I guess," Bagley said. "People need help, I help. We're in this world to help each other."

Bagley, and the two females, were seriously injured, but they are expected to recover.

"The whole building collapsed on top of me," Bagley said. "I was in a coma for four days. Numerous broken bones, I know that, my leg, broke the femur here, I got a rod sticking in my leg here, cracked ribs, my hand was broken."

After six weeks of hospital treatment, Bagley is back home recovering with his family going into the new year with high hopes.

"I'm happy to be home with my family, someone loves me, they took care of me," Bagley said.

Along with community members and family members, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also called Bagley a hero.

"I really don't know what a hero is but I did what's necessary to help," Bagley said. "When someone needs help, you help them."

While Bagley has a long road of recovery ahead, he's sharing a message with others.

"You should love each other and try to help when we can," Bagley said. "I'm happy I saved some lives, and maybe generations. They probably have kids and kids, so I'm happy with that."

The Bagley family is raising money through an online fundraiser.

So far, they've raised more than $45,000s to help cover his medical expenses.

Bagley is hoping to meet with the mother and daughter he rescued in the near future.